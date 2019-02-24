Black History Heritage Ball hosted by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate Black History month at the annual Heritage Ball.

The event, sponsored by the City of Columbia will take place at Greenview Park Sunday, February 24 from 5pm-8pm.

The cost of admission is $10 dollars.

Guests are encouraged to wear african print, the dress code is semi-formal.

WHAT: The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate Black History Month at its Black History Heritage Ball on Sunday, February 24 from 5-8 pm at Greenview Park. The event will include live entertainment and dinner.

WHO: The Heritage Ball is open to all adults age 18 and older.

WHERE: Greenview Park, 6700 David Street, Columbia, SC 29203

WHEN: Sunday, February 24 from 5-8 p.m.

COST: Admission to the Black History Heritage Ball is $10. Dinner will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at any recreation center with a check or money order. To find a recreation center near you, visit https://gis.columbiasc.gov/parkfinder/.

To purchase a ticket with cash or a debit/credit card, visit the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Office located at 1111 Recreation Drive.

DRESS: African print dresses, shirts or pants, or semi-formal attire encouraged.