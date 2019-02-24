The Oscars on ABC Columbia!

ABC- HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA — Get ready for the Oscars, we’ve rolled out the red carpet here on ABC Columbia.

The Red Carpet has also been rolled out in LA and hollywood’s biggest stars are ready for the Academy Awards.

You can see the Oscars tonight at 8pm only on ABC Columbia.

If you are interested in hearing what some Midlands movie experts had to say about possible winners, click on this link

https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/02/23/the-midlands-gets-set-for-oscar-night-winner-predictions/