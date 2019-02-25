Prices at the Pump on steep climb in Carolinas, says AAA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you feel like you are paying more at the pump?

According to AAA, gas prices are on the rise in the Carolinas and across the country.

South Carolina’s $2.15 average is 11 cents higher than last week and 14 cents higher than last month, yet remains 10 cents cheaper than last year, says a spokesperson for AAA.

Oil and wholesale gasoline prices have surged and that’s driving prices higher at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson.

In Columbia, drivers are paying an average of $2.17 a gallon, with some prices as low as $2.05 a gallon.