City of Columbia talks All Access Columbia Workshop, how you can gain access

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The City of Columbia stopped by the ABC Columbia studios to talk about the All Access Columbia Workshop.

Represntatives from the City of Columbia spoke with Tyler Ryan about how you can gain access.

The All Access Columbia workshop will be held on a quarterly basis. During this quarter, the topic will be focused on neighborhood leadership. Citizens will have the opportunity to learn about capacity building practices and community grant writing.

Free giveaways and lunch will be provided.

The All Access Columbia workshop will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Busby St. Community Center, 5212 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The workshop is free, but registration is encouraged. To register for the All Access Columbia workshop, please visit http://gate.columbiasc.gov/AAC2019/ or contact the Community Development Department at 803.545.3373.

