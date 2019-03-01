Megan Assey sums up hurt of Spring Valley’s shocking State Title loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Leading by as much as 12 and up eight with 1:46 left in the game, Spring Valley’s players and coaches had tears in their eyes, unable to believe what had just happened. Goose Creek outscored the defending 5A champions 16-6 in the fourth quarter, defeating the Vikings 52-51.

After the game, Spring Valley head coach Megan Assey described the disappointment in defeat and the hurt of seeing her seniors fall just short of claiming a second-straight SCHSL title.