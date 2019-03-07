Update: Victims Identified in fatal 1-77 collision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims in a collision on I-77 Wednesday at 6:45pm.

According to Gary Watts, the accident happened northbound between mile markers 28 and 29, Blythewood, SC.

Watts says Joyce Marie Dunn, date of birth 12/08/1960, of Turtle Creek Way, Columbia, SC was reported to be a restrained-passenger in a vehicle that was struck from behind by another vehicle. Ms. Dunn died at the scene, says Watts. Her cause of death is due to blunt trauma to the head and torso.

Watts says the second victim, Brad Allen Dunn, date of birth 04/10/1955, of Turtle Creek Way, Columbia, SC was reported to be the unrestrained-driver of a vehicle that was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Watts says Mr. Dunn was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 7:54 p.m. His cause of death is due to blunt trauma to the chest and head, says Watts.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.