St Pats in Five Points Preps: The Fountain is Green

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get your lucky charms and shamrocks ready because Five Points has officially kicked off St Patrick’s day festivities, with the annual fountain dyeing.

Dyeing the fountain green is a tradition that marks the kick-off to the official St Pat’s in Five Points celebration.

The annual concert and festival is set for next Saturday, March 16, 2019.

For ticket and event information click here http://www.stpatscolumbia.com/