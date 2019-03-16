St. Pats in Five Points, going green this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get your lucky charms and shamrocks ready because Five Points has officially kicked off St Patrick’s day festivities. Food, fun, bands and plenty of green will be a part of the landscape in Five Points this Saturday. This is the 37th year for the event.

According to organizers, this is the Midlands’ largest annual street festival and one of the largest celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day in the southeast.

The day’s events kick off with a 5k/10k and a Parade at 10am.

For ticket and event information click here http://www.stpatscolumbia.com/