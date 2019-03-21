Developing: Forest Acres Bank Robbery Suspect now in Midlands Jail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)—Forest Acres Police say a bank robbery suspect, captured in Florida, has been returned to the Midlands and is now in Jail.

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says 29 year old Samuel Neathery was delivered to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention center Thursday afternoon by US Marshals. Sealy says Neathery was charged by Forest Acres Police Department with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping (6 counts), and Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

29 year old Samuel Neathery is accused of robbing the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at gunpoint in February.

Investigators say Neathery was able to escape on foot.

Neathery’s suspected accomplice, Daisy Feliberty, was captured by Forest Acres police in the parking lot of the bank as she attempted to get away, say police.

Neathery had been on the run for nearly two weeks, when he was captured in Florida.

Neathery is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday morning in Richland County. Stay with ABC Columbia News for more developments.

