Columbia Police announce arrest in missing UofSC student death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the death of a missing University of South Carolina student.

Columbia Police say Nathaniel David Rowland DOB (1994) is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.

Columbia Police say the body of Samantha Josephson was found in a wooden area in Clarendon County by hunters. Which is about an hour and a half away from where Samantha disappeared.

Police say at 2:09am the suspect approached the victim while she was waiting for an Uber ride.

Police say they believe this was the case due to surveillance video.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates, this is a developing story.

Image :courtesy Josephson family