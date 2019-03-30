Turn off your lights for ‘Earth Hour’, take part in City of Columbia events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to go dark. Earth Hour will be recognized in the City of Columbia and in cities all across the nation Saturday evening.

City of Columbia officials are asking you to participate in Earth Hour at 8:30p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Citizens are encouraged to join in the effort to increase energy by turning off lights and unplugging nonessential appliances using electricity in their homes, say city officials.

City of Columbia is hosting a Twilight Nature Walk at Riverfront North, 4122 River Drive. This prelude to Earth Hour is limited to 25 people, and will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come explore nature and stay for the sunset.