Father of Murdered USC student Samantha Josephson urges students to travel in groups

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the wake of 21 year old Samantha Josephson’s murder, the community at the University of South Carolina held a vigil in her honor Sunday night. Her father, Seymour Josephson attended the event with a message to students.

The vigil took place on the field behind the Strom Thurmond Center and was attended by hundreds. People shared personal stories that brought some to tears.

Samantha’s boyfriend, and her father spoke at the vigil in front of the large crowd of mourners.

Her father, Seymour Josephson urged students to travel in groups.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence to honor Samantha’s memory.

