Family and friends set to say goodbye to Samantha Josephson, funeral for USC student

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A Funeral is set Wednesday , in New Jersey, for University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

Her father took to Facebook for the announcment.

“Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 3rd at 12PM with services at Congregation Beth Chaim 329 Village Road East Princeton Jct. NJ 08550 The burial will follow at Perrineville Cemetery 755 Perrineville Road Perrineville NJ.” Samantha’s father said in the Facebook post. “After the burial, we will sit Shiva then visiting hours will also be Thursday after 3 PM and Sunday starting at 12 PM at our house.”

Funeral will be held on Wednesday April 3rd at 12PM with services at Congregation Beth Chaim 329 Village Road East… Posted by Seymour Josephson on Sunday, March 31, 2019

A Gofundme has also been set up to help the Josephson family plan Samantha’s funeral.