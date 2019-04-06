Columbia International Festival: Art, dance, food from around the globe

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend you can take an International trip without leaving Columbia.
The International Festival kicks off at 10am at the State Fairgrounds this weekend.
It is a celebration of art, dance, and food from around the globe.

Admission is $7

Saturday, April 6: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 7: 12 Noon to 6:00 PM

LOCATION:

Cantey and Goodman Buildings

 SC State Fairgrounds

1200 Rosewood Dr, Columbia, SC, 29201

