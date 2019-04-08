Columbia Fire Marshall: Unattended pot cause of Two Alarm Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department says the Fire Marshall’s office has determined that the fire at Harbison Gardens apartments was caused by unattended cooking.

Nearly 40 people are displaced after the blaze tore through the building Saturday. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says an unattended pot was left on a stove.

According to fire officials , they responded Saturday around 8:30 p.m. to the two-alarm fire at Harbison Gardens Apartments, located off Columbiana Drive near Crossbow Drive.

Authorities say the fire was contained but the building is a total loss.

Officials say there were no injuries. Officials estimate about 38 people are displaced.