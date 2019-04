Sistercare receives $5,000 Check from DreamBee Foundation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, Sistercare of the Midlands received a $5,000 grant from the DreamBee Foundation.

The DreamBee Foundation awarded Sistercare the first ever “The Women We Watched Freedom Grant” in conjunction with National Child Abuse month.

Sistercare counsels and advocates for abused women and their children in the midlands.