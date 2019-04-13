Report: Martin won’t meet with Cincinnati about opening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One day after emerging as a target of Cincinnati’s consideration for the Bearcats head coaching vacancy, Frank Martin will not meet with the school, according to a report by Stadium.

National reporter Jeff Goodman broke the news Friday afternoon that despite Martin’s previous ties to Cincy as an assistant under mentor Bob Huggins from 2004-2006, his ties to athletic director Ray Tanner and Carolina were stronger than his want to further explore the Bearcats’ opportunity.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin tells @Stadium he will not meet with Cincinnati about opening: “I thought about it, because of Huggs and my time there, but I love my boss and South Carolina — so I have decided not to meet with them.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2019

During his season recap press conference on March 26, which you can hear clicking the video above, Martin addressed being a candidate for other jobs after he denied any involvement to rumors around the UNLV position. “It’s flattering anytime your name gets involved. That means that people out there actually respect what you do. But, no – my intentions, my goal is to keep building this program here. We didn’t go to the Final Four two years – if I wanted to leave ’cause I wasn’t happy here, do you think I’d do it this year, or you think I would’ve done it after the Final Four?”