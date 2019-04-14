Five Points Safety Meeting to be held Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah and Police Chief Skip Holbrook will hold a community meeting on safety issues facing Five Points. It will also include discussion on safety in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, April 16th.

It will be held at the Lourie Center at 1650 Park Circle from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

All area residents are invited to attend and will have an opportunity to offer input, according to organizers.