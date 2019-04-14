Lexington man armed with shotgun arrested after encounter with deputies

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- A 61-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an encounter with Lexington county deputies.

James William Level, of Lexington, is being charged with pointing a firearm at a person and second degree assault and battery.

Deputies say they were trying to detain Level after witnesses told them he had assaulted a woman inside the house.

Level barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Mooring Lane with a shotgun after the civil dispute, according to deputies.

Level is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

SLED is leading the shooting investigation, as is standard procedure when deputies are involved in a shooting.