This flu season is the longest in a decade, CDC says

(CNN) – This year’s flu season is a record breaker.

The CDC reports this flu season is the longest in a decade.

They say there have been 21 weeks of elevated flu activity reported in the US.

That’s one week longer than the previous 10-year high, which happened during the 2014-2015 season.

Based on rates of illness and hospitalizations, the CDC says this season is considered to be moderately severe.

According to Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have been 5,000 reported flu cases in South Carolina this season.