2 charged in Walmart arson case that caused millions in damage

COLUMBIA,SC(WOLO)-Columbia police have arrested two men in connection to the Harbison Walmart fire.

Steven D. Edwards and Bobby J. Murphy, Jr. are being charged with Arson, in the second degree. Both men are being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Columbia Fire Department says a fire that caused millions in damage, and that it was set on purpose.

Authorities say it happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning in the store’s food aisle.

No one was hurt.