More than 100 people infected with E-Coli linked to beef, 20 hospitalized

(ABC) — Federal Officials now say more than 150-people have been infected with e-coli.

They say the disease is linked to tainted ground beef eaten both at home and at restaurants.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there have been no fatalities but twenty people have been hospitalized.

No specific supplier, distributor or brand of beef has been identified.

Officials say people can prevent the spread of E-Coli by cooking ground beef properly and by washing hands while preparing the meat.

The outbreak has now been reported in 10 different states, including Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Mississippi, and Minnesota.