Potentially deadly kissing bug detected in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The centers for disease control and prevention says a deadly insect known as the Kissing Bug has made its way to South Carolina.

According to the CDC,the bugs feed on the blood of mammals, including humans, and may carry a parasite that causes Chagas disease which the CDC says can be fatal if left untreated.

The CDC recommends residents should double check around their homes for cracks and holes because the bug tends to hide under beds and mattresses. According to WedMD, the bugs tend to bite people along thin skin, for example the area around your mouth, or eyes and tend to bite a person while they are asleep.

If the disease enters the second, more chronic phase of the disease officials say you may experience the following symptoms.

An enlarged heart, esophagus, or colon

heart failure

An altered heart rhythm

Blood clots

sudden cardiac arrest

To find out more about the disease you can visit the CDC website at the link provided below:

https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/chagas/gen_info/detailed.html