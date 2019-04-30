District: Richland Two Will Be Closed May 1, day of teacher rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– District officials in Richland Two announced they will be closed on May 1.

In a message sent to parents and employees the district said all schools and offices in Richland School District Two will be closed for all students and staff on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Below is the message:

Dear Richland Two Family,

All schools and offices in Richland School District Two will be closed for all students and staff on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Since last week, administrators have been working on plans to maintain safety and security on May 1 when many educators are participating in the march and rally planned by an education advocacy group. Our plans included closing down district offices so that district office staff could be assigned to work in the schools.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday afternoon the number of requested absences reached a point that any last-minute absences would undermine our ability to provide adequate coverage at our schools. Therefore, we can no longer ensure that the school day could proceed in a safe and secure manner with minimum disruption.

Although classes are cancelled, Richland Two will serve lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Any Richland Two student can receive a bagged-lunch at any of the following sites: Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, Jackson Creek Elementary, Keels Elementary, Killian Elementary, North Springs Elementary and Pontiac Elementary.

This was a very difficult decision. We recognize the impact closing schools has on our students and families. We apologize for any inconveniences this causes. As always, our decisions to close schools are based on ensuring the safety and security of our students and employees. Despite our efforts to hold school on May 1, our plans can no longer accommodate any additional employee absences.

Information on a make-up day will be announced as soon as possible.

The district job fair scheduled for May 1 will still be held from 4–5:30 p.m. at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2). Schools will announce any changes to after-school extra-curricular and athletic events for May 1.

Thank you for your support of our premier district.

Sincerely,

Libby Roof

Chief Communications Officer