List of School Closings May 1, day of Teacher rally at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across South Carolina, at this point, five School Districts have announced they will not hold classes on May 1.

May 1 is the date for a rally at the State House organized by SC for ED. At the rally teachers are demanding better pay, among other things.

School districts affected include “Richland One”, “Lexington Richland District 5”, “Chester”, “Dorchester District 2”, and “Colleton county.”

The school districts that have decided to close say the missed day may be made up at the end of the year.