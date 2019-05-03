City Officials break ground on new Ball Field

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Play Ball! Friday, City of Columbia officials toured the future site of a new baseball field in Columbia.

The field will be located near the intersection of Bailey and Street and Lester Drive, near Farrow Road.

City leaders say they hope the field will be a positive influence on young people in the area.

The ceremony featured guest speakers and a ceremonial turning of the soil.

City officials say the field was primarily paid for by a grant obtained by Richland County Senator John Scott.

City leaders hope it opens by June, 1 in time for kids to use it this summer.