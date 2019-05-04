Sneak peek: Disney on Ice brings 100 years of Magic to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Disney characters are hitting the ice this weekend at Colonial Life Arena.

They are inviting you to celebrate 100 years of magic with ‘Disney on Ice’!

‘Disney on Ice 100 years of Magic’ runs Saturday and Sunday May 4- 5.

There are two performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and one show on Sunday at 2 p.m.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson hit the ice for a sneak peek with Timon and Pumbaa showing off the magical fun of Disney on Ice.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse team up with other characters from Toy Story, Frozen, The Lion King, and many others to bring the magic to your family this weekend, and you can sing along to over 30 songs!

