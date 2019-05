PRISMA Children’s Health gets largest donation to date

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The largest gift ever to PRISMA Health’s Children’s Hospital was presented Thursday May 9th, 2019.

The organization Curing Kids Cancer handed over a check for 170 thousand dollars for the Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The money donated Thursday will support Curing Kids Cancer’s 1.2 million dollar endowment at PRISMA Health Midlands Foundation.