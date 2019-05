Graduation Time: Full weekend of events at University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some members of the class of 2019 received their diplomas Friday at the University of South Carolina.

The school of Law graduation ceremony took place on the Horseshoe Friday morning.

It’s just one of two days of graduation exercises at the University.

Attorney and telecommunications executive Harry M. Lightsey III addressed the graduates, many parents say they’re ready for the big day.