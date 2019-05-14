Palmetto Health – USC opens new walk-in medical clinic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Palmetto Health -USC Medical Group is expanding and offering same day options and medical care to patients who do not have access to it thanks to their new Walk-In clinic.

The new facility will replace the former mobile clinic becoming a permanent fixture on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive, Suite 300. The medical facility will allow patients to get treatment for minor illnesses like colds, flu, sore throats, rashes, simple infections or minor burns, bites, and bruises. The walk in clinic will also offer preventative health care including screenings, and vaccinations.

Anyone 2 years old and older will be able to get services under the supervision of a physician Monday -Friday from 10AM until 6PM with no appointment necessary.

For more information on the new location set to open Tuesday May 14th, 2019, you can click on the link provided here: http://phuscmg.org/specialties/same-day-care.