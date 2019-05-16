Free Summer Movies kick off June 7 at Earlewood Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a free movie under the stars as the City of Columbia’s Summer Movies Series returns Friday, June 7.

This year the Summer Movies will take place at Earlewood Park.

According to organizers, movies will be shown every other Friday night from June 7 through August 2 in the amphitheater at Earlewood Park located at 1113 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC.

The following movies are free and open to the public:

June 7 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG)

June 21 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG)

July 5 – “Bumblebee” (PG-13)

July 19 – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (PG-13)

August 2 – “Captain Marvel” (PG-13)

Pre-show activities begin at 7:45 p.m. Movies will begin at sunset.

Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. No pets without a leash, glass containers and alcoholic beverages allowed.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.