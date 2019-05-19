Columbia kidnapping suspect captured after high-speed chase through West Virginia
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A man wanted for kidnapping and stealing a car from a restaurant in Five Points has been captured after a high-speed chase Sunday.
Columbia police say the suspect, David Monts was apprehended in Greenbrier County, West Virginia after a high-speed chase.
Monts was initially found inside a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from a gas station in Efland, NC, according to police.
Authorities there also found the silver Mercedes that was stolen from the Five Points Chick-Fil-A Saturday morning after the owner left the car running.