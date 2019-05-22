Secretary of Army visits Fort Jackson, says he is impressed with the training

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Secretary of the Army made a visit to the nation’s largest training base, Fort Jackson.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, made a visit to Fort Jackson to observe training exercises and address changes coming to the army’s recruit development program.

Esper says he is pleased with the support recruits get from the Midlands.

Esper says he looks forward to seeing how Fort Jackson expands and continues to take care of its recruits.