New study suggests e-cigarettes could weigh heavy on your heart

(CNN) — A new study has found e-cigarette flavors can damage the survival and function of heart cells. The study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology http://www.onlinejacc.org/, found cells that came in contact with e-liquids had less survival and increased inflammation.

Some policy makers are trying to ban vaping flavors, saying they can get people hooked on nicotine early in life, and might even be a gateway to smoking and other drugs.

Still, advocates say vaping is an important tool in getting adults to switch from combustible cigarettes.