Cycle Safety: Columbia Mayor’s Bike ride

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is biking for safe streets in our city.

The Mayor’s Bike Ride on Wednesday night took cyclists on a two mile tour of some of the changes coming to the downtown Columbia area….upcoming street designs and bike planning.

Benjamin says these upcoming efforts are to make Columbia a safe place for those who wish to pedal around town.

The event was sponsored by City of Columbia, Planning and Development Services and Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

For more information, here is a link to the City’s Walk/Bike Columbia planning page https://www.columbiasc.net/planning-preservation/bpac