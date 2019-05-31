Graduation time: Airport HS Seniors receive diplomas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s graduation time in the Midlands.

Hundreds of Midlands high school students walked across the stage Thursday.

Students at Airport High School held their graduation ceremony at Eagle Stadium.

Nearly 270 members of the Class of 2019 received their diplomas.

It’s one of two graduation ceremonies happening this week for Lexington District Two high schools.

In all, more than 450 Lexington Two seniors are graduating this year.

Congratulations.