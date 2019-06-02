14-year-old missing from West Columbia, for second time

WEST COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A West Columbia teen that was found safe nearly two months ago, has been reported missing .

West Columbia police say Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta,14, was last seen on Decatur Street heading towards Highway 302 in the City of West Columbia on May 31, 2019.

Sanchez-Peralta is a Hispanic female, described as 5’02, 95lbs with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt with white stripes. She may also be wearing an ankle monitor.

She was formally reported missing back in March.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nazareth please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.