Columbia Fire: Fire at Rusty Anchor restaurant in Chapin ruled Electrical

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Fire extinguished at Rusty Anchor restaurant in Chapin.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters investigate Rusty Anchor restaurant fire in Chapin.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Fire damage at the Rusty Anchor restaurant on Johnson Marina Road.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Irmo Fire Department helped CFD extinguish the blaze.







CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say they’ve extinguished a fire at the Rusty Anchor Bar & Restaurant in Chapin.

According to Columbia Fire officials, the fire at the Rusty Anchor has been ruled as an electrical fire. Fire broke out inside a wall of the rear building. The rear bar area has been shutdown but the main restaurant can open as normal, say officials.

According to investigators, the fire happened on 1925 Johnson Marina Road this morning around 9, with no injuries being reported.

Officials say the fire broke out inside a wall of the rear bar area at the business, but the main building was not affected by the blaze.

Authorities say no one was inside the business when the fire occurred.

Firefighters say Irmo Fire Department helped extinguish the blaze.