King Arthur Flour recalled after concerns of E. Coli contamination

Bags of King Arthur Flour recalled due to E. Coli contamination concerns. Business News Press

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration says thousands of cases of unbleached, all-purpose King Arthur Flour are being recalled due to E. Coli concerns.

Approximately 114,000 bags.

According to the FDA’s website ADM Milling notified King Arthur that the wheat used in the flour has been linked to an E. Coli outbreak.

The flour is only being pulled from the shelves as a precaution as none of the reported illnesses have been connected to the product.

The King Arthur five-pound bags were distributed to retailers nationwide including Walmart and Target.

For more information on the recall, go to the FDA’s website.