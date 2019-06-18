Riverbanks Zoo introduces new interactive exhibit to guests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —A new interactive exhibit is welcoming guests at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

You can get up close and personal with goats at the zoo’s newest attraction “The Farmyard presented by House of Raeford Farms.”

Guests can visit with the animals, feed the goats and chickens and even try your hands at milking a life-size, automated milking cow. At today’s celebration, guests also had the chance to hear live music and some treats.