Democrats gear up for big weekend in SC with Fish Fry and Convention

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina will be the place to be this weekend for Democratic Presidential candidates.

The annual South Carolina Democratic Convention is being held in Columbia.

The weekend of events kick off Friday night with Congressman Jim Clyburns World Famous Fish Fry.

This year, according to officials, 22 of the 24 Democratic Presidential Candidates plan to attend the event. Event organizers say this is believed to be the first time that many democratic candidates will share the same stage at the same time.

The Fish Fry takes place at 7:30.

The Blue Palmetto Dinner is also Friday night.

The South Carolina Democratic Convention starts at 9am Saturday morning at the Convention Center.