Holly Hill woman charged with murder appears in court

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands woman charged with murder made her first court appearance Monday.

Sabrina Strickland, 50, is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say Strickland admitted to shooting Robert McWaters,46, inside a home on Target Road in Holly Hill. McWWaters was found lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report.

Strickland claims that deadly shot was an accident.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no doubt this is the individual who fired the fatal shot,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re now at the point of trying to put together the pieces as to what led up to this.”

Officials say they were called out to that home for domestic reasons in the past.

“Last month we were at the address twice,” Richard Walker with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s department said.

The victim’s family was in tears when they saw Strickland for the first time since the shooting.

She was read her rights, and no bond was set.