Doctors say eating food left in summer heat could put you in the hospital

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) — Medical professionals are warning South Carolinians about how the heat can cause your food get bacteria’s that could put you in the hospital.

As you prepare for summer picnics and July 4 festivities, the Palmetto Poison Center at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy urges everyone to observe safety guidelines in preparing, cooking and storing food in outdoor environments. Food poisoning can present itself in different ways, but common symptoms include nausea/vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

“One of the major issues over the hot summer months concerns improperly stored food,” says clinical pharmacist Jill Michels, director of the Palmetto Poison Center. “As the temperature rises, the risk for bacteria growth increases. Always follow proper storage methods for events both inside and outside.”

