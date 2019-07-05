Gas Prices rise during holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to GasBuddy, Columbia gas prices have risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the past week, with an average of $2.37 a gallon.

GasBuddy says Gas prices in Columbia are around a nickel lower than a month ago.

AAA says gas prices in South Carolina are averaging $2.41 a gallon during the July 4th holiday weekend.

During the holiday weekend, the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon, averaging $2.71/g according to GasBuddy.