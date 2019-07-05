Gas Prices rise during holiday weekend

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to GasBuddy, Columbia gas prices have risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the past week, with an average of $2.37 a gallon.

GasBuddy says Gas prices in Columbia are around a nickel lower than a month ago.

AAA says gas prices in South Carolina are averaging $2.41 a gallon during the July 4th holiday weekend.

During the holiday weekend, the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon, averaging $2.71/g  according to GasBuddy.

 

Categories: Local News
Tags: ,

