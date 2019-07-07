Columbia man and woman found shot to death ruled murder-suicide

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner office has ruled the deaths of a man and woman found outside an apartment complex as a murder-suicide.

Brittany T. Johnson,25, died at the scene from being shot, according to coroner Gary Watts. An autopsy indicated that Johnson died from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Caven L. Wilson,31, also died at the scene. His autopsy indicated that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.