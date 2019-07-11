Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin “Governor should immediately rescind his demand” that USC trustees vote on President

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that he, along with several state lawmakers, USC faculty, and students will hold a press conference today asking USC’S board of trustees not to vote on candidate Robert Caslen.

A member of the USC Board of Trustees, Charles Williams, tells ABC Columbia News that Governor Henry McMaster reached out to him and others on the board, in an effort to schedule a vote on former West Point Superintendent Robert Caslen for Friday.

Ahead of the press conference on the issue, Mayor Benjamin Tweeted Thursday: ‘Governor @ henrymcmaster should immediately rescind his demand that @ uofsc trustees violate their fiduciary obligations to our flagship university. Gamecocks deserve better. South Carolina deserves better.’

A news release Thursday morning stated State Legislators including Senator Darrell Jackson, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Faculty and Staff from the University of South Carolina, and Student Leaders will be on hand for the 2pm event at the State House.

This is a developing story, count on ABC Columbia News to update you from the 2pm press conference.

