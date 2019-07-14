Coroner identifies driver killed in single car crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The driver killed in a crash Sunday morning has been identified.

Anthony L. Harris, 46, of Mitchell Street in Columbia, SC died after a single vehicle crash on Superior Street near Rosewood Drive, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Harris was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Richland. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday(July,15,2019). The cause of death will be released after the completion of the autopsy.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.