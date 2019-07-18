USC Board of Trustees releases agenda for Friday’s meeting

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has released the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

Agendas

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the C. Edward Floyd Boardroom at the Pastides Alumni Center,900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. The agenda follows:

Open Session

  • Call to Order
  • Faculty/Student Comments on Presidential Search
    • Marco Valtorta, USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair
    • Luke Rankin, USC Columbia Student Government President

Executive Session: Personnel Matter

  • Presidential Search

Return to Open Session

  • Presidential Election
  • Adjournment
