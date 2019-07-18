USC Board of Trustees releases agenda for Friday’s meeting

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the C. Edward Floyd Boardroom at the Pastides Alumni Center,900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. The agenda follows:

Open Session

Call to Order

Faculty/Student Comments on Presidential Search Marco Valtorta, USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair Luke Rankin, USC Columbia Student Government President



Executive Session: Personnel Matter

Presidential Search

Return to Open Session