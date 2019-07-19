USC Board of Trustees meeting now on Presidential Search

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina Board of Trustees are meeting to discuss the Presidential Search.

The Board convened at 10am and went in to Excecutive Session around 10:30am.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott is at the Board meeting and continues to update the developments.

You can follow Tim’s update from the meeting here

https://twitter.com/TimScottTV

For a look at the Presidential Search check out Tim Scott’s overview here https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/07/17/an-overview-of-the-search-for-uscs-next-president/