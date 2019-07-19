USC Board of Trustees set to meet at 10am for Presidential Search

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is set to meet this Friday morning at 10am.

ABC Columbia News received the Agenda for the trustees meeting, which includes items on the Presidential Search.

Here is a copy of the agenda https://www.sc.edu/about/offices_and_divisions/board_of_trustees/meetings/index.php

Agendas

The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the C. Edward Floyd Boardroom at the Pastides Alumni Center,900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C. The agenda follows: Open Session Call to Order

Faculty/Student Comments on Presidential Search Marco Valtorta, USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair Luke Rankin, USC Columbia Student Government President

Executive Session: Personnel Matter Presidential Search Return to Open Session Presidential Election

Adjournment